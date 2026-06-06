 Donald Trump is once again at the center of a heated debate over his stamina and physical condition.



A video recorded during a June 4 Oval Office event on energy and coal policy appeared to show the 79-year-old president with his eyes closed and his head tilted while other officials were speaking.





The clip quickly went viral on social media, with many users claiming Trump had fallen asleep during the presentation.



But the White House strongly denied those accusations.





Administration officials said Trump remained attentive throughout the event, participated actively, and answered questions from reporters. They dismissed the viral claims as politically motivated speculation.





The moment comes amid growing public discussion about the president’s health, especially after other recent clips also raised questions about possible signs of fatigue during public events. Some critics and medical observers are calling for greater transparency, while the White House insists Trump remains in strong physical condition.





The debate now goes beyond one video.



It raises a larger question: how much should the public know about the health and stamina of a sitting president?



Sources: Daily Beast, The Washington Post