Donald Trump just issued a dramatic ultimatum to Iran — demanding the immediate surrender of its enriched uranium





In a direct and explosive statement, Trump declared that Iran’s enriched uranium must be neutralized under international atomic energy supervision as tensions across the Middle East continue to rise.





“The enriched uranium (nuclear dust!) will be immediately handed over to the United States for repatriation and destruction — or preferably, in coordination with the Islamic Republic of Iran, destroyed in place or another acceptable location,” Trump stated.





Behind the scenes, negotiations are reportedly moving at full speed with mediation from Qatar and Oman. But Iranian officials insist that no final agreement has been reached yet.





This marks Trump’s toughest stance so far:

⚠️ Full nuclear surrender… or no deal at all.





The statement is already sending shockwaves through global politics, energy markets, and diplomatic circles as the world watches to see whether Tehran will accept the pressure — or push back even harder.



Sources: Reuters, CNN, Axios