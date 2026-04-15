DONALD TRUMP “MALEMA MUST BE ARRESTED” CLAIM RESURFACES AS JULIUS MALEMA COURT VERDICT SPARKS FIRESTORM — SUPPORTERS ALLEGE OVAL OFFICE INFLUENCE WHILE OTHERS DISMISS IT AS DANGEROUS POLITICAL NARRATIVE DIVIDING SOUTH AFRICA





A powerful statement now circulating online is stirring major controversy after claims that the East London Magistrate’s Court ruling against Julius Malema was not purely legal — but politically influenced.





Even more explosive, the statement alleges that President Donald Trump previously said Malema “must be arrested” — and that state institutions may have followed that line.



The message ends with a bold declaration: 👉 “The truth cannot be jailed.”





Supporters are now mobilising, calling on people to gather at the East London Magistrate’s Court on 15 April.





But the country is split:



🔥 Some believe this is clear political interference and a dangerous sign for South Africa’s sovereignty

🔥 Others say these claims are baseless and meant to inflame tensions without evidence





Now the big questions:



👉 Is this a genuine case of justice being influenced by global politics?

👉 Or is this narrative being pushed to rally political support?





⚖️ Is Julius Malema being targeted… or is the law simply taking its course?



One thing is certain — this story is no longer just about a court case… it’s about power, politics, and perception.



💬 What do YOU believe — justice or political pressure?