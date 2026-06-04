Donald Trump says a U.S.–Iran peace deal could be reached as soon as this weekend.



Speaking from the Oval Office during a meeting with reporters, Trump expressed confidence that Washington and Tehran may be closer than ever to an agreement that could ease tensions across the Middle East.





If successful, the deal could mark a major turning point in one of the world’s most closely watched geopolitical rivalries.





🌍 Could this be the breakthrough that reshapes the region—or is it too early to celebrate?