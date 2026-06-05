Donald Trump slams CNN, calls the network “highly corrupt” in heated White House clash.





Former President Donald Trump reignited his long-running feud with the media after launching a sharp attack on CNN and journalist Kaitlan Collins during a White House event.





“CNN is a very corrupt organization,” Trump declared, before criticizing Collins personally and claiming he sees “a lot of hatred” in her eyes.





The confrontation quickly sparked reactions across social media, with supporters praising Trump’s remarks while critics accused him of escalating tensions with the press.





CNN responded by defending Collins and reaffirming its commitment to independent journalism. The latest exchange highlights the ongoing battle between Trump and major U.S. media outlets as the political landscape continues to heat up.