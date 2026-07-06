DONT BANK ON THE 1.8 MILLION AND THE 2.8 MILION 2021 VOTERS -Macphersson Mutale

By Macphersson Mutale

DONT BANK ON THE 1.8 MILLION AND THE 2.8 MILION 2021 VOTERS



As Zambia moves closer to the 2026 general elections, the political landscape appears more fluid than many anticipated. The voting patterns that shaped the 2021 election should not be viewed as a reliable predictor of the next poll.





Many voters who backed the UPND in 2021 were motivated by a desire for change after growing dissatisfaction with the PF government. Those circumstances have evolved, and so have voter expectations.





Political loyalties are shifting, making it unrealistic to assume that previous voting blocs remain intact. Public sentiment continues to change as citizens assess the performance of the current government and the credibility of the opposition.





What may have seemed like a predictable election a few months ago is now becoming increasingly competitive.





The months ahead will likely be defined by active campaigning and efforts by all political parties to reconnect with voters. In politics, momentum can change rapidly, and no party can afford to rely on past electoral success.





The 2026 election will ultimately be decided by which party best convinces Zambians that it offers the strongest vision and leadership for the country’s next five years.