Don’t contest in Keembe, I’m already there, Kasune tells women vying for Parley

JUSTICE Minister Princess Kasune says women should not contest in Keembe Constituency because she is already representing the area, saying they should instead target male-dominated areas to increase female representation in Parliament.

Kasune, who is the incumbent Member of Parliament for Keembe constituency said women must avoid concentrating in constituencies where fellow women are already in office if the country is to achieve balanced leadership.

Speaking during the launch of the Voice of the People (VoP) initiative under the theme “Strengthening local voices in Constitutionalism, Governance and Democracy in Zambia” today, the Minister said there was need to be strategic in their political ambitions.

She said women should not be comfortable with the 20 parliamentary seats that the new constitution amendment automatically provides but must push for greater inclusion.

“Women, go where there are more men, don’t come to Keembe, I’m already there, go where there are more men so that we can have balanced representation,” Kasune said.

“Can you imagine a Parliament where 50 percent are men and 50 percent are women? Wouldn’t that be beautiful?”

Kasune added that women must not relax after gaining a few seats in Parliament but should continue pushing for more opportunities.

“Let’s not just sit at home and be relaxed because we already have some seats. Women can go beyond what we have been given,” she said.

She also called on youths to take advantage of opportunities created through constitutional reforms, noting that provisions now exist to increase representation for youths, women and persons with disabilities.

On December 18, last year, President Hakainde Hichilema assented to the Constitution of Zambia (Amendment) Bill No. 7 of 2025, officially turning it into law.

Bill 7 sought to amend the Constitution by revising the composition of the National Assembly and increasing the number of constituency-based seats, in line with the Electoral Commission of Zambia’s delimitation report.

It introduced a mixed-member proportional representation system to guarantee representation of women, youths and persons with disabilities in Parliament.

Kalemba March 19, 2026