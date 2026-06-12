DON’T SAY TAWINA KUDALA, HH TELLS UPND MEMBERS



UPND members should not relent in campaigning for the party’s candidates to secure victory in the August 13 general election, President Hakainde Hichilema has said.





The head of State said supporters should not assume that the party has already won elections, but should vote on polling day and use this time to campaign.



“Let’s sell the ticket, protect your vote… don’t say tawina kudala [we have already won]. Don’t use that language, it’s not required,” he said.





Mr Hichilema was speaking yesterday when he launched the UPND 2026 manifesto ahead of the general election.



The President urged party members and supporters to campaign vigorously and explain the manifesto to the electorate.





And Mr Hichilema urged the members to support UPND parliamentary candidates, vote for them and promote unity in the party.



“I hear people say, ‘I will vote for the President, not the Member of Parliament…. but the President can’t work alone, don’t withdraw your vote. Look at the bigger picture,” he said.





Mr Hichilema urged the gathering, which included students, to turn out in numbers on August 13 and vote for UPND candidates for continuity.



“Every vote matters. From today, Bally, HH, is appointing you as campaign managers, campaign for team Zambia,” he said.





Mr Hichilema also urged Zambians to reject violence, corruption and reckless borrowing, which characterised the nation before 2021.



“Never return to issues of hatred, violence and ethnic division,” he said.



And the head of State said through hard work, the UPND managed to restructure debt in three years after Zambia defaulted in 2020.





“We promised that we will deliver the debt restructuring, we have delivered,” Mr Hichilema said.



He also highlighted the successes in the agriculture sector which led to production of the first-ever close to five million tonnes of maize.





“We have created over a million jobs in the public and private sectors, the numbers are there,” Mr Hichilema said.



Special Assistant to the President for Policy Compliance Joseph Lungu said the UPND manifesto is a blueprint of where the party is coming from and what it seeks to do for Zambians.





In a vote of thanks, Centre for Sustainable Democracy and Governance executive director Caroline Katotobwe commended the President for steering Zambia to greater heights.



“Thank you for caring for the people of Zambia through your inclusive leadership,” Dr Katotobwe said.



ZDM