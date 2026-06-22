Don’t underestimate how undemocratic UPND is – Akashambatwa Mbekusita Lewanika

Don’t underestimate how undemocratic UPND is – Aka



By Mubanga Mubanga



Veteran politician Akashambatwa Mbekusita Lewanika says nobody should underestimate how undemocratic the UPND regime is.





In an interview with Daily Revelation on Saturday, regarding the decision by the Zambia Police to stop the Tonse Pamodzi alliance presidential candidate Brian Mundubile from holding his rally in Chipata over the weekend, Lewanika said he was on record telling people how undemocratic the UPND government was.

However, Lewanika said by being undemocratic they were not going to win the August 13 elections, citing UNIP’s defeat in 1991 and PF in 2021.

“I have been saying that for years. Haven’t l? The record still stands. I said the electoral field is not free and fair. It is tilte



https://dailyrevelationzambia.com/dont-underestimate-how-undemocratic-upnd-is-aka/