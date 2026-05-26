Double candidate nominations was deliberate- Cornelius Mweetwa

The ruling United Party for National Development (UPND) says
the issuing of double nomination certificates to candidates
witnessed during filing in process was deliberate move not a
mistake.
The party maintains that it should not be treated as a sign of
confusion or internal squabbles within the party.
UPND spokesperson Cornelius Mweetwa has disclosed that such
measures are at times the right thing to do in order to manage
emerging issues during the nomination process.
Mweetwa told phoenix news in an interview that the practice is
not unique and has been used to cushion unforeseen
circumstances.
He has dismissed assertions that developments during the
nomination process reflected intra-party wrangles, saying
political contests naturally come with competing interests.
Mweetwa said the UPND remains confident of victory, citing
progress in economic recovery, transformation, stability and
resilience despite disputes that emerged during the intra-party
adoption process.
Commenting on the matter, politician Getrude Imenda said the
double issuance of adoption certificates in the UPND could have
been as a result of the party arranging a stand-by candidate if
one failed to file in.
Meanwhile, Imenda said what is important is for the party to
cross over after the August elections, stressing there are many
positions party members can be appointed to once it wins the
elections.
In an interview after the issue made headlines, Imenda said the
party had become so popular that it could have driven standby
candidates to bypass the party’s directive and file
nominations.
“I think for that one you call the elections chairman because I
was not in the final process.
“What I can say is probably, it probably had something to..”