Double candidate nominations was deliberate- Cornelius Mweetwa

The ruling United Party for National Development (UPND) says

the issuing of double nomination certificates to candidates

witnessed during filing in process was deliberate move not a

mistake.

The party maintains that it should not be treated as a sign of

confusion or internal squabbles within the party.

UPND spokesperson Cornelius Mweetwa has disclosed that such

measures are at times the right thing to do in order to manage

emerging issues during the nomination process.

Mweetwa told phoenix news in an interview that the practice is

not unique and has been used to cushion unforeseen

circumstances.

He has dismissed assertions that developments during the

nomination process reflected intra-party wrangles, saying

political contests naturally come with competing interests.

Mweetwa said the UPND remains confident of victory, citing

progress in economic recovery, transformation, stability and

resilience despite disputes that emerged during the intra-party

adoption process.

Commenting on the matter, politician Getrude Imenda said the

double issuance of adoption certificates in the UPND could have

been as a result of the party arranging a stand-by candidate if

one failed to file in.

Meanwhile, Imenda said what is important is for the party to

cross over after the August elections, stressing there are many

positions party members can be appointed to once it wins the

elections.

In an interview after the issue made headlines, Imenda said the

party had become so popular that it could have driven standby

candidates to bypass the party’s directive and file

nominations.

“I think for that one you call the elections chairman because I

was not in the final process.

“What I can say is probably, it probably had something to..”