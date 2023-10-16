Douglas Syakalima Is Right But He Lacks Political Correctness… Zambia Is Where It Is Today Largely Because Of Poverty Of The Mind -Dr Canisius Banda



[The Alarming National Case Of Poverty Of The Mind]

Douglas SYAKALIMA is right. Zambia is where it is today largely because of poverty of the mind.

Even his own UPND is suffering from this same affliction. I should know.

We are where we are today as a country – stuck – because of our cognitive limitations.

How else would you explain a government defrauding iits own people and causing them to suffer by, at their expense, subsidising corporate entities such as the mines?

Why should Zambia, a wealthier country, be sustained by aid from the United Kingdom, a resource- limited ‘country’?

I know Douglas SYAKALIMA very well. Very very well. The man is incapable of lying.

Douglas SYAKALIMA, usually emotionally, calls a spade a spade.

Douglas SYAKALIMA needs to know that not all truth should be spoken. He is incapable of spin. That is just how naive or innocent Douglas SYAKALIMA is. He lacks the App for political correctness.

You see, a lot of Zambians are not aware of this fact. Zambia, over the years, has recorded alarming STUNTING levels of its under five population. The percentage of stunting in Zambia, for many years, has hovered about fifty [50].

Once children, these stunted citizens, eventually become adults.

Now here is the significant and interesting part.

When they become adults, children that stunt, will exhibit SHORT ATTENTION SPANS, a HIGH TENDENCY FOR VIOLENCE and a BELOW PAR PERFORMANCE at almost anything.

Clearly, Zambia’s most important resource, its human resource, has been badly managed over the years.

Dr Kenneth KAUNDA started very well. But along the way, the wheels came off the wagon, something went terribly wrong.

You see, the UPND is doing it’s very best. But sadly, it’s very best is worse than what the PF did. See? Feel for them. They are doing all they can, but their best is crap. Period.See? Poverty of the mind.

And now with the increasing poverty levels in the country this national stunting will now worsen, and this vicious cycle will remain unbroken.

It is not only Luapula PROVINCE which is cognitively challenged.

The whole country, including State House, is facing this affliction.

Poverty of the mind has severely constrained Zambia’s State House today.

How else would you explain its kowtowing to the West the way it is doing?

Further, how else would you explain State House celebrating the administration of experimental and questionable vaccines to a critical mass of the citizens. Tell me. Who does that?

As a matter of fact, politics aside, anyone that finds what Douglas SYAKALIMA said offensive might just be reflecting this national calamity.

Do NOT be emotional.

Remain rational.

Douglas SYAKALIMA should not have publicly said what he said. These are UGLY national secrets we discuss in private. KU CHIPINDA. But then that’s Douglas for you. He shoots from the hip.

To state that a significant fraction of Zambia’s population is cognitively handicapped is a fact.

But to say this publicly is tactless and elicits the exact emotional and irrational response it now has. It is akin to saying that Israel is wrong. Such statements cause people to regress and become irrational.

Though his utterance is jarring, Douglas SYAKALIMA should not be demoted. He must be listened to, his views should be investigated and promoted.

Demoting Douglas SYAKALIMA would be antithetical to national aspirations. If such a thing happened, then the case for idiocy by the demoting authority would have been successfully argued.

Such an action, Itself would be a symptom of this same affliction, cognitive dissonance.

Zambians must be comfortable with interrogating the actual origins of their backwardness and gross underdevelopment.

The truth, regardless of how offensive it may be, should be acknowledged and addressed.

When Zambia overcomes its cognitive limitations, its poverty of the mind, as periodically illustrated by the mines minister for example, Zambia will prosper, become debt-free, improve its per capita income, and begin to give aid to poorer countries such as Britain and France.

Douglas SYAKALIMA, watch your mouth, my friend. The world frowns on people who wash dirty linen in public. They forget that it is the washing which matters. Nonetheless, the Universe is on your side.

Zambia can, and will, do better.

Aluta continua!

Dr Canisius BANDA

Development Activist

15 October 2023