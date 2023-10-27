DR. AKASHAMBATWA MBIKUSITA LEWANIKA NEW SENIOR CHIEF FOR KAOMA, NKEYEMA AND LUAMPA

The King of Barotseland King Lubosi Imwiko II has lavishly installed the renowned politicians, academician, historian and author of books, Dr. Akashambatwa Mbikusita Lewanika as Senior Chief of Kaoma, Nkeyema and Luampa respectively.

Prince Akashambatwa Mbikusita-Lewanika (born 4 February 1948) is a Zambian politician and businessman with a princely title. He was a founding member of the Movement for Multiparty Democracy. During Rupiah Banda’s presidency, he served as a Presidential Advisor for Political Affairs. His sister Princess Inonge Mbikusita-Lewanika is also a diplomat and politician who stood to be President in 2001.

Congratulations to the New Senior Chief Dr. Akashambatwa Mbikusita Lewanika in charge of Luampa, Nkeyema and Kaoma Districts.