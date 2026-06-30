DR. BRIAN MUSHIMBA TO BE HONOURED BY UK HOUSE OF LORD’S FOR EXEMPLARY PUBLIC SERVICE AND ENGINEERING LEADERSHIP.





The Organized People’s Party [OPP] is pleased to announce that its President, Dr. Brian Mushimba, has been selected by the House of Lords in the United Kingdom UK to receive the prestigious African Business Leadership Special Commendation Award in recognition of his distinguished contributions to engineering, education, and national development.





Dr. Mushimba is an acclaimed engineer whose career spans both technical practice and public service. He previously served as Member of Parliament for Kankoyo Constituency and as Minister of Education for the Republic of Zambia, among other Ministerial portfolios. In those roles he advanced policy on skills development, STEM education, and infrastructure delivery.





His professional experience includes work with refutable firms across the World.



Dr. Mushimba has been recognized for applying engineering solutions to real-world challenges and for building systems that expand opportunity for Zambians.





“This recognition from [UK Awarding Body] affirms Dr. Mushimba’s record of competence, integrity, and service,”



“It reflects the impact of leadership that combines technical expertise with a commitment to the people.”





The Organized People’s Party congratulates Dr. Brian Mushimba on this prestigious honour and remains committed to his vision of an organized, opportunity-driven Zambia.



ENDS



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Organized People’s Party – Communications Directorate