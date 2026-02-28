Dr Brian Sampa distances himself from rogue Facebook pages

STATEMENT: Brian Sampa distances himself from rogue Facebook pages

I wish to categorically state that at no point have I ever known, been associated with, or participated in any political pages or movements, including those referred to as “Munyaule” or “Zambia for All 2026.”

As people may recall, this is the second time fabricated stories have been written about me. Last year, unscrupulous individuals falsely alleged that I had been arrested by the police at the airport — a claim that was completely untrue. It is deeply concerning that the same individuals appear to be behind these current baseless allegations.

I am aware of the statements currently circulating, and I wish to make it clear that they are entirely false and without any factual foundation.

I believe in integrity, respect, and responsible citizenship. I would never descend to engaging in or supporting divisive political activities of that nature. Such politics have no place in our society, as they only create unnecessary division and damage reputations.

I kindly urge members of the public to treat these claims as malicious, misleading, and without any basis in truth.

Thank you.

Dr Sampa-(BCS)

Kalemba February 28, 2026