DR CHITALU CHILUFYA RESIGNS FROM PF



By Kalombe Kapambwe



Dr. Chitalu Chilufya has announced his resignation from the Patriotic Front (PF) party.





In a letter addressed to the party’s Secretary General, Dr. Chilufya thanked the PF for according him the opportunity to serve as a party member and Member of Parliament.





The former Minister of Health recently withdrew his bid for the PF presidency, citing ongoing legal challenges facing the party, which he said have been further complicated by the enactment of the Electoral Process (Amendment) Act No. 12 of 2026.





Dr. Chilufya has served as PF Member of Parliament for Mansa Central since 2013.



Following the delimitation exercise, the constituency was split, resulting in the creation of Mansa East and Mansa West constituencies.





He is now set to contest the Mansa West parliamentary seat as an independent candidate in the forthcoming general elections scheduled for August 13, 2026.



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