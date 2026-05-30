UPND still loves Gary, he wasn’t thrown to dump site – Mufalali



UPND National chairperson for elections and campaigns Likando Mufalali says the ruling party has not sidelined or dumped former Mazabuka MP Gary Nkombo, contrary to public speculation.





According to Mufalali, the party loves Nkombo and appreciates what he had done for the UPND.



Speaking when he featured on Radio Christian Voice’s Chat Back programme yesterday, Mufalali revealed that Nkombo did not submit any application to be considered for adoption under the UPND ticket during the party’s selection process.





“I checked the list of those who applied for adoption in Mazabuka and Honorable Nkombo’s name was not among them.”



“He was neither suspended nor expelled from the party. He remained a member right up until the moment he decided to run as an independent,” Mufalali said.





Mufalali explained that just like any other party member, Nkombo had been given an extended opportunity to serve the party and the nation in previous portfolios.





“We don’t have a dump site. We didn’t throw him to the dump site. I think we love Gary and we always appreciate what he had done with the party.”





“But there are rules in any party and when the rules speak to the fact that there are certain things that should be, I mean you must just follow,” Mufalali said.





The UPND leader also acknowledged that emotions ran high and some candidates may have been pressured by emotional grassroots supporters to bypass established party regulations to go independent.





“Sometimes people act on impulse, frustration, and without proper scrutiny when they are bypassed for adoption.”



“But we must run a party based on constitutional guidelines, not a jungle system where it is survival of the fittest,” he added.





He further condemned the violence recorded at the Mazabuka nomination centre where Nkombo went to file his nominations emphasising that President Hakainde Hichilema maintains a zero-tolerance policy against political thuggery.





Mufalali warned that any UPND member caught using force or illegal means to block political opponents will face the full wrath of the law independently.



Kalemba May 30, 2026