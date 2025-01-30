DR Congo president vows ‘vigorous’ fight to halt M23 rebel advance

Congolese President Félix Tshisekedi has vowed to restore

government authority in the east, where Rwanda-backed M23

rebels have seized control of the city of Goma and are

reportedly advancing south to take more territory.

In a televised address to the nation, he said a “vigorous and

coordinated response” against what he called “terrorists” was

under way.



He criticised the international community for “inaction” and

for not doing enough in the wake of the escalating security

crisis.



The weeks-long offensive by the rebels has promoted warnings of

a looming humanitarian crisis and growing international

pressure to end the fighting.



During Wednesday night’s address, Tshisekedi rallied all

Congolese to join together and support the army’s fight to

retake control.



“Be sure of one thing: the Democratic Republic of Congo will

not let itself be humiliated or crushed. We will fight and we

will triumph,” he said.



The fighting has forced about 500,000 people from their homes,

worsening an already dire humanitarian crisis, according to the

UN.



Since the fighting began, the city has been cut off from

electricity and water and food is in scarce supply.

An East African regional bloc virtual summit on Wednesday

evening convened by Kenya’s President William Ruto, which

Tshisekedi snubbed, called for a “peaceful settlement of the

conflicts”.



It was attended by Rwanda’s Paul Kagame, alongside the leaders

of other member countries Burundi, South Sudan, Tanzania and

Somalia.



The heads of state “strongly urged the government of the DR

Congo to directly engage with all stakeholders, including the

M23 and other armed groups that have grievances”.

Tshisekedi has been refusing to talk directly to the M23 –

insisting on only talking to Rwanda.



The East African leaders also called for a joint summit of the

bloc and leaders of the southern African regional community

(Sadc) to “deliberate on the way forward”. DR Congo is a member

of both the East African Community and Sadc.



Tshisekedi paid tribute to the Sadc soldiers “fighting

alongside us” and UN forces who had died in the wake of the

rebel assault on Goma.



Thirteen South African peacekeepers have been killed in the

deadly conflict in Goma, leading to heightened tensions between

South Africa and Rwanda.



On Wednesday night, Kagame said Rwanda was ready for a

confrontation with South Africa if necessary, following a claim

by South African President Cyril Ramaphosa that M23 fighters

and Rwandan forces were responsible for the deaths.

In a strongly worded statement directly responding to Ramaphosa

on X, Kagame accused him of distorting their private

conversations about the volatile situation.



“If South Africa wants to contribute to peaceful solutions,

that is well and good, but South Africa is in no position to

take on the role of a peacemaker or mediator. And if South

Africa prefers confrontation, Rwanda will deal with the matter

in that context any day,” he said.



The exchange marks a significant escalation in tensions between

the two nations, whose relationship has been fragile for

several years.



On Wednesday, Angola called for the Congolese and Rwandan

leaders to meet urgently in Luanda.



The country, which mediated a failed attempt at talks in

December before the M23 launched its latest offensive, also

called for the resumption of East African Community-led

discussions relating to the unrest in eastern DR Congo.



It came as Tshisekedi visited Luanda for discussions on the

next steps in the Angola-led talks.

Both the EAC-led and the Luanda peace efforts have in the past

failed to resolve the crisis.