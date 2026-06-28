DR CONGO’S SUPERFAN DENIED A US VISA AGAIN — AMERICA KEEPS BLOCKING THE MAN WHO CARRIES LUMUMBA’S FACE 🇨🇩



Michel “Lumumba Vea” Mboladinga the man who dresses in DR Congo’s colours, stands still like a statue, and honours the memory of Patrice Lumumba in the stands was denied a US visa. Again.





No reason given. No explanation offered.



Just a closed door the same door that has been shut on him multiple times.



He travelled to Kenya. He sought government support.





He exhausted every option available to him. And still the answer was no.



This is a pattern that millions of Africans know personally.



Not because we lack dignity, intelligence, or purpose but because our passports have not yet been given the respect they deserve.





And that has to change.



Imagine an Africa that is fully united. 54 nations. 1.5 billion people.



The richest continent on earth in resources, culture, and human potential.



When Africa unites our passport becomes one of the most powerful documents on this planet





No more humiliating visa queues. No more closed doors. No more explaining ourselves to the world.



A united Africa means no African fan ever gets turned away from supporting their nation on the world stage again.





What happened to Lumumba Vea is a reminder of why African unity is not optional it is necessary.



The continent is rising. The generation is ready. The conversation has already started.



Go Leopards. For Lumumba. For Congo. For all of Africa.



African hype media