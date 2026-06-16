DR. FRED M’MEMBE RAISES CONCERNS OVER ZAMBIA’S ELECTORAL ENVIRONMENT IN MEETING WITH COMMONWEALTH DELEGATION





Lusaka, Zambia – Socialist Party (SP) President and Presidential Candidate, Dr. Fred M’membe, accompanied by Vice-Presidential Candidate Dolika Banda and delegates from the Peoples Pact, today met with a Commonwealth delegation and expressed serious concerns regarding the state of Zambia’s democratic and electoral environment ahead of the 2026 General Elections.





Addressing the delegation, Dr. M’membe stated that any meaningful assessment of the upcoming elections must begin with an examination of the electoral preparation process, which has been characterized by growing restrictions on democratic participation and political freedoms.





Dr. M’membe observed that the domestic democratic space has continued to shrink over the last five years, with opposition political parties facing systematic obstacles in carrying out their constitutional mandates. He explained that the Socialist Party Constitution requires party leaders to regularly engage with members at constituency level, yet police actions have frequently resulted in the arrest of party members attempting to undertake such activities





The Socialist Party leader further revealed that his party has applied on 34 occasions to hold political rallies, but all applications were denied. On one occasion when approval was granted, the party invested significant resources in organizing the event, only for police officers to disrupt the gathering at the last minute, citing fresh instructions.





Dr. M’membe also raised concerns about constitutional amendments initiated by the government, arguing that they are designed to entrench the ruling party’s hold on power. He noted that similar attempts had previously been rejected by citizens, political stakeholders, and even the courts, yet the government has continued to pursue such changes.





On the nomination of candidates, Dr. M’membe informed the Commonwealth delegation that opposition candidates faced intimidation and obstruction in certain parts of the country, particularly in areas considered strongholds of the ruling UPND.





These actions, he said, were intended to prevent opposition candidates from filing nominations and to secure unopposed victories for ruling party candidates.



The Socialist Party President further highlighted the erosion of freedom of expression, noting that many political cases currently before the courts involve charges related to speech and criticism of government actions. He pointed out that opposition leaders and candidates are increasingly being charged with offences such as sedition and espionage. Dr. M’membe himself is currently facing legal proceedings which he believes stem from his criticism of government conduct.





Despite these challenges, Dr. M’membe reaffirmed his commitment to participating in the upcoming general elections, stating that he seeks an opportunity to reform Zambia’s electoral system and strengthen democratic governance.



He also questioned the effectiveness and relevance of Commonwealth election observation missions, arguing that many recommendations made following the 2021 elections have not been implemented. He noted that the UPND government had promised to uphold the rule of law and repeal restrictive legislation such as the Public Order Act, yet little has changed.



Dr. M’membe further expressed concern about the Electoral Commission of Zambia’s dependence on government institutions, including the Zambia Police Service, the Anti-Corruption Commission, the Ministries of Education, Health, and Defence. He argued that this dependence compromises the Commission’s ability to operate independently and protect opposition political parties.

As an example, Dr. M’membe cited the Kawambwa parliamentary by-election, where Socialist Party officials reported alleged vote-buying by the ruling party. He explained that after raising the matter with the Electoral Commission, he was advised to report the issue to the Anti-Corruption Commission. However, he observed that when opposition members are accused of electoral offences, law enforcement agencies often move swiftly to effect arrests without following the same procedures.



To strengthen electoral integrity and public confidence in democratic processes, Dr. M’membe recommended the establishment of an independent and impartial conflict resolution body capable of addressing electoral disputes fairly and without political interference.





Speaking during the meeting, Socialist Party Vice-Presidential Candidate Dolika Banda emphasized the importance of ensuring that women, young people, and marginalized groups are able to participate freely in the electoral process without intimidation or discrimination.





Ms. Banda expressed concern over the growing restrictions on political activities and the unequal application of the law, which she said undermines citizens’ confidence in democratic institutions. She noted that democracy can only thrive when all political parties are given equal opportunities to campaign, mobilize, and communicate their messages to the electorate.





She further urged the Commonwealth and the international community to closely monitor the electoral process and ensure that the principles of fairness, transparency, accountability, and respect for fundamental freedoms are upheld throughout the election period.





Ms. Banda reaffirmed the Socialist Party’s commitment to peaceful democratic participation and called on all stakeholders to work towards creating an electoral environment where every Zambian can freely exercise their constitutional rights without fear of harassment or persecution.



The Socialist Party and the Peoples Pact remain committed to a peaceful, transparent, and democratic electoral process that reflects the will of the Zambian people.



The Mast