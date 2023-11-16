DR M’MEMBE WON’T STOP TALKING FOR YOU… the entire governance system has lost confidence in President HH– ANTONIO MWANZA

DR M’MEMBE WON’T STOP TALKING FOR YOU – ANTONIO MWANZA

…says the entire governance system has lost confidence in President Hakainde Hichilema

Lusaka, Thursday, November 16, 2023

Smart Eagles

Socialist Party (SP) Deputy General Secretary Antonio Mwanza has assured the nation that SP president Fred M’membe will not stop talking for the suffering masses no matter the inhume treatment and questionable arrests the “government of saints” tries to subject him to.

Dr M’membe is currently in the cells at Westwood Police Station trying to settle down in the extremely harsh environment.

He, being the leader of the fastest growing opposition party and a voice for the vulnerable has become a target of arrest by the current administration.

He stands charged with espionage.

And speaking when he featured on 5 FMs burning issue Mr Mwanza said “Dr Fred M’membe will not stop talking for you. Ma teacher, ma nurse, ma police men, bamene ma salary yanu mufola ndalama 10% of your salary because zonse ziyenda ku ngongole, Dr Fred M’membe, his message is clear, he will not stop talking for you,” he said.

“Ma farmers, bamene pano tikamba, mukalibe kulandila fataleza, Dr Fred M’membe will not stop talking for you that all the police officers who today are being abused and to follow illegal directives that are not in congruent with the Constitution of the Republic of Zambia, Dr Fred M’membe will not stop talking for you.”

He assured Zambians that Dr M’membe will continue fighting for justice.

“His message is that it doesn’t matter how long they arrest him, they lock him up, for as long as he has got life in him, he will continue to fight and stand up for the Zambian people and to fight for a better Zambia. That is the message that he has told me to come and communicate to the people of Zambia,” he said.

Meanwhile Mr. Mwanza says the entire governance system has lost confidence in President Hakainde Hichilema.

He shared the view that if they had confidence in him they would obey his orders against uncccesary arrests without thorough investigations.

He lamented that it was evident that the President was behind the arrests of so many opposition leaders .