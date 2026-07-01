DR. NEVERS MUMBA INSISTS USING EDGAR LUNGU AS A CAMPAIGN TOOL IS SPIRITUALLY DANGEROUS





By: Sun Fm TV Reporter



New Nation Party President Dr. Nevers Mumba has warned Zambians against voting for politicians who are using the late former President Edgar Lungu as a campaign tool, describing the practice as spiritually dangerous and inappropriate.





Speaking during a public engagement in Solwezi District, North-Western Province, Dr. Mumba said it is unprecedented in Zambia’s history for politicians to campaign on the memory of a deceased former Head of State, arguing that elections should be contested on policies, ideas, and leadership rather than the legacy of a

departed leader.



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