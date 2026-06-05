Dr. Solomon Musonda’s short-lived political career.



Dr. Solomon Musonda, a medical doctor by profession, entered active politics in 2009 when he was adopted by the then-ruling Movement for Multi-Party Democracy (MMD) as its candidate in the Chitambo parliamentary by-election.





Before joining politics, Dr Musonda served as Chingola District Medical Officer.



The by election was necessitated by the death of the constituency’s incumbent Member of Parliament, Nassim Hamir.





Held on August 13, 2009, the by-election saw Dr. Musonda emerge victorious with 3,149 votes, defeating the PF-UPND alliance candidate, Chanda Remember Mutale, who polled 1,803 votes.



Following his victory, President Rupiah Banda appointed him Deputy Minister of Health.





However, what appeared to be a promising political future was soon overshadowed by legal troubles.



In June 2010, while visiting his constituency, Dr. Musonda became involved in a confrontation in the Lubembe area of Serenje District, during which he shot PF cadre Jackson Musaka in the forehead.





The incident sparked widespread public condemnation and calls for accountability from organizations like the NGOCC.



Acting on recommendations from the Director of Public Prosecutions, President Banda relieved Dr. Musonda of his duties as Deputy Minister, stating that he wanted him to focus on the court proceedings and allow the judicial process to take its course.





Dr Musonda was 34 at the time of these woes.



In 2011, the Kabwe High Court convicted Dr. Musonda of causing bodily harm with intent to maim and sentenced him to nine months’ imprisonment with hard labour.





He subsequently appealed the conviction and sentence to the Supreme Court.



That same year, police reportedly investigated him over allegations of causing a fatal road accident through dangerous driving in Serenje and allegedly attempting to settle the matter privately through financial compensation.





The final outcome of that investigation remains unclear.



Nearly a decade later, in March 2020, Supreme Court judges G S Phiri and E C Muyovwe ruled on his appeal.



The judges expressed surprise at the relatively light sentence imposed by the High Court, noting that the offence carried a maximum penalty of life imprisonment.





They set aside the original sentence and substituted it with a three-year prison term with hard labour.



Not so sure what Dr Musonda has been up to after serving his prison sentence but he has definitely steered clear of political activities as nothing much is heard of him in this field.