Drama at Malawi Parliament as Unknown Person Drops ‘Charm’ (Chithumwa) Near Entrance

There was commotion this afternoon at the Parliament building in Lilongwe and on social media after an unidentified individual allegedly dropped what was described as a “charm” near the main entrance used by Members of Parliament.

Speaker of Parliament, Sameer Suleman, informed legislators during proceedings that an unknown person had left the object close to the door through which MPs enter the chamber.

Suleman urged whoever was responsible to return and collect the item, saying some Parliament staff members were frightened by its presence.

He further cautioned that such objects should not be brought into the premises, emphasizing that some individuals within the House hold strong religious beliefs.

“These things should not be brought into this House. Leave them at home,” Suleman said.

The incident quickly sparked debate online, with some social media users expressing concern while others treated the matter humorously. Authorities have not yet indicated whether investigations are underway to identify the person responsible.