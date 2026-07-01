BREAKING: DRC Opposition Leader Delly Sesanga Banned from Leaving the Country – In a dramatic escalation of political tensions, prominent opposition figure Delly Sesanga, leader of the Envol party and a key member of the C64 opposition coalition, has been barred from exiting the DRC. His passport was confiscated by authorities at Kinshasa’s international airport on Sunday.





Sesanga, who was reportedly attempting to travel to Europe for medical treatment, condemned the move as “intimidation” amid growing friction with President Félix Tshisekedi’s government.





According to sources, immigration officials at the border checkpoint informed him he was prohibited from leaving and seized his travel documents.





Government Response

Judicial sources in Kinshasa stated that the travel ban is a procedural measure linked to an ongoing investigation involving Sesanga. Authorities emphasized that it does not constitute a conviction and that he retains the presumption of innocence.





Context

This development comes at a time of heightened political volatility in the DRC, with opposition leaders accusing the ruling administration of using legal and administrative tools to suppress dissent ahead of future electoral cycles.





Opposition voices, including Prince Epenge of ADD Congo, have strongly denounced the action as politically motivated and called for the immediate return of Sesanga’s passport.





This is a developing story. We are monitoring reactions from political parties, civil society, and the international community.