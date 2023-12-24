DRC: THEY’LL BE CONSEQUENCES IF TSHISEKEDI STEALS KATUMBI’S VICTORY- Fred M’membe

DRC: THEY’LL BE CONSEQUENCES IF TSHISEKEDI STEALS KATUMBI’S VICTORY

The Southern African Development Community (SADC) should not allow Mr Felix Tshisekedi to subvert the will of the Congolese people.

The people have already made their choice in Mr Moise Katumbi and Ensemble Pour la Republique (Together for the Republic), and nobody must be allowed to fraudulently overturn this decisive victory.

We reiterate our call on SADC to urgently start the transition process in the DRC, and assist Mr Tshisekedi concede defeat without any civil unrest or possibilities of plunging the nation into chaos.

In fact, Article 64 of the Congolese Constitution of 2005 with amendments through 2011, is clear about what is expected of the citizens of the DRC should any individual or group of individuals seize power by force, or exercise it in violation of the provisions of the Constitution.

So, by stealing Mr Katumbi’s victory and denying the Congolese people their right to choose a leader of their choice, Mr Tshisekedi implicitly agrees that the citizens of the DRC should invoke Article 64, and proceed as instructed by the Constitution.

Article 64 of the DRC Constitution provides that: “All Congolese have the duty to oppose any individual or group of individuals who seize power by force or who exercise it in violation of the provisions of this Constitution. Any attempt to overthrow the constitutional regime imprescriptibly constitutes an infraction against the Nation and the State”.

Arising from this, we ask the following questions: is this what Mr Tshisekedi wants for himself and the country? Is this what SADC and the African Union (AU) want for the region and the continent, respectively?

We have said it before, and we are repeating that, its in the best interest of SADC to proactively assist the DRC before the situation degenerates into chaos.

Already, tension has been building in Kinshasa, Lubumbashi and several other regions in the country.

All this is unnecessary, let Mr Tshisekedi just concede defeat so that the DRC can return to its normal business.

Fred M’membe

President of the Socialist Party