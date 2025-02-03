DRC: Who is Corneille Nangaa, the man leading the M23 rebels?



By The Africa Report



Former election-chief-turned-rebel-leader Corneille Nangaa has gone from overseeing Congo’s contested 2018 election to leading a powerful insurgency against the DRC’s President Félix Tshisekedi.



Now head of the Congo River Alliance (CRA) and allied with the Rwanda-backed M23, Corneille Nangaa Yubeluo has seized key cities, including Goma, and vows to march on Kinshasa.



Sentenced to death in absentia, he remains at the centre of the DRC’s escalating conflict.



How did he rise to power?



Born on 9 July 1970 in what is now Haut-Uele Province in the DRC, Nangaa started his career far from the battlefield.



He studied economics at the University of Kinshasa before working with international organisations, including the UN Development Programme.



His political breakthrough came in 2015 when he was appointed president of the Independent National Electoral Commission (CENI) under then-president Joseph Kabila.



He was responsible for organising the delayed 2018 elections and controversially declared Félix Tshisekedi the winner.



His tenure at CENI ended in 2021 amid allegations of electoral fraud and US sanctions for “undermining DRC elections“.



Why did he turn against the Congolese government?



Initially aligned with the ruling elite, Nangaa later distanced himself from President Tshisekedi.



Ahead of the 2023 elections, Nangaa said that the 2018 result had been manipulated in a secret deal between Tshisekedi and Kabila, which Tshisekedi denies.



“If I created the monster, I think it is up to me to defeat it.”



In August 2023, Nangaa reemerged as a key figure in the DRC’s armed conflicts, launching the CRA – a coalition of 17 political parties, two political groups and armed militias.



Among them was the March 23 Movement (M23), an insurgent group backed by Rwanda.



Nangaa has since positioned himself as a leading figure in the rebellion against Tshisekedi’s government.



What is Nangaa’s role in the conflict?



By early 2025, Nangaa and M23 had taken control of Goma, the capital of North Kivu, and were advancing towards Bukavu.



In a press conference from Goma, he reiterated that Tshisekedi had never legitimately won the presidency and stated: “If I created the monster, I think it is up to me to defeat it.”



He and his allies have made it clear that their ultimate objective is to seize power in Kinshasa.



The conflict has led to widespread violence, with more than 100 people killed and hundreds more injured.



Hospitals in Goma are overwhelmed, and the city is grappling with water and electricity shortages.



Diplomatic efforts to end the fighting have made little progress, and regional bodies like the Southern African Development Community (SADC) are debating whether to withdraw their peacekeeping forces.