“DRIVING WHITE PEOPLE OUT OF ZIMBABWE WAS A MAJOR MISTAKE. THE COUNTRY HAS SUFFERED EVER SINCE,” SAYS ZIMBABWEAN NATIONAL DURING INTERVIEW IN SOUTH AFRICA





A Zimbabwean national identified as Peter Corara has sparked debate on social media after stating in an interview that Zimbabwe’s decision to remove many white commercial farmers and landowners during the country’s land reform period was a “major mistake.”





Speaking during an interview in South Africa, Corara argued that Zimbabwe has faced significant economic challenges since the land redistribution policies were implemented. He expressed the view that the country would have developed differently had those policies been handled in another way.





His comments have generated mixed reactions online, with some social media users agreeing that Zimbabwe’s economic decline was worsened by the disruption of commercial agriculture, while others argue that the land reform process was necessary to address historical inequalities and colonial-era land ownership patterns.





Zimbabwe’s land reform programme, which accelerated in the early 2000s, remains one of the most debated and controversial chapters in the country’s modern history, with supporters and critics continuing to disagree over its long-term economic and social impact.





🇿🇼🇿🇦❓ Do you agree with Peter Corara’s view that Zimbabwe made a mistake during the land reform period, or do you believe the policy was justified despite its economic consequences?