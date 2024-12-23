During the Kawambwa campaigns very unfortunate events occurred- Hon. George Chisanga

The Lukashya Diaries – of misrule of law



During the Kawambwa campaigns very unfortunate events occurred.



A UPND chap called Chikota the Mwense Mayor made unprovoked phone calls to two Honourable MPs Francis Mulenga and Kabaso Kampampi threatening them with death and emphasizing that they should take his threats as real and serious.



On his part Hon Mulenga Fube recorded the conversation. The two MPs reported the matter to the police and left the recording as evidence. The following day Chikota was seen campaigning at Mpota Primary School a stone throw away from Kawambwa Police and he was not arrested.





Sean Tembo was assaulted within the premises of Kawambwa Police by known UPND cadres and no arrests were made, President Peter Chanda whose party was the flagship for the Tonse Alliance and a PF blogger known as Inonge were badly assaulted by identified UPND youths.





They reported the assaults and were issued medical forms which were certified by Doctors No arrests were made On the flip side Honourable Jean Chisenga Celestin Mukandila and Peter Chanda were swiftly arrested and two of them spent the night in custody, for merely inquiring about the suspected weaponry that was imported into Kawambwa by a known UPND cadre from Obama in Lusaka.





Even after giving credible information about how they interacted with this known cadre the police never ventured to investigate the allegation of the weaponry which were eventually used to attack Sean Tembo Peter Chanda Inonge and Jean Chisenga.





And now the police have called out Hon. Mumbi Phiri for simply inquiring why the UPND top leadership were collecting NRCs and Voters Cards from voters the night before Election Day,





Wherever these events are taking us, must be a very dark place which will make politics and voting dirtier than one can imagine.



Hon. George Chisanga

PF Legal Chairman

Lukashya Member of Parliament