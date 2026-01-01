Ebo Noah has finally arrested by Ghanaian police for misleading people





Self‑styled prophet Evans Eshun popularly known as Ebo Noah has been arrested after his end‑of‑the‑world prediction sparked public panic.





Eshun claimed the world would end on Christmas Day 2025 in a massive flood, building eight “arks” and insisting only those inside would survive.





Police say he was detained by the Inspector General’s Special Cyber Vetting Team as part of efforts to curb cyber‑related activities ahead of New Year’s Eve religious services.





His prophecy drew global attention and fuelled fear and intense reactions online.