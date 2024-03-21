ECL CAUSING UPND SLEEPLESS NIGHTS- Makebi Zulu

ECL CAUSING UPND SLEEPLESS NIGHTS

….the former Head of State is a biggest threat to them, charges Makebi Zulu

Lusaka… Thursday March 21, 2024 (SMART EAGLES)

Prominent Lusaka Lawyer Makebi Zulu says former Republican President Edgar Chagwa Lungu seems to be giving the UPND government the most pressure in the country.

Hon Zulu, who is also former Eastern Province Minister, says the UPND administration is having sleepless nights when it comes to President Lungu.

Hon Zulu said President Lungu seems to be the biggest threat to this UPND administration.

“It seems that President Edgar Chagwa Lungu gives this UPND government the most pressure, they can’t sleep when it comes to the former Head of State. There is no single day that President Lungu say something and the entire government machinery keeps quite,” he said this when he featured on 5 FM Radio in Lusaka today.

“It’s like they are awaken from their slumber when the former Head of State speak. If President Lungu is going to say something at 10hrs, by 12hrs Cornelius Mweetwa will hold a press briefing to address what ECL said. It seems that he is the biggest threat to them.”

Hon Zulu stated that even the people of Zambia have come to realize that the UPND government is afraid of President Lungu.

He maintained that the UPND administration has lamentably failed to govern the country.

“If they can’t listen to MPs in Parliament because of the Speaker, then he (ECL) will continue to speak for the people and that’s what he is doing. It seems like a taboo in Zambia to speak against President Hakainde Hichilema, if you say anything against him then you have committed an offense, it should not be like that,” he added.