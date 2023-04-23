ECL come-back can hurt HH in 2026

theCitizen

If Edgar Lungu decided to come back into active politics, President Hakainde Hichilema would be rattled, and probably, he would have serious difficulties to win the 2026 elections. This is because Hakainde lied his way through to power and now, citizens of Zambia can see that there was nothing really an issue with Edgar being President. Hakainde has failed to live up to his promises and he seems to have no shame about his failure.

When you list all what Hakainde promised to do, immediately, after winning power, you will find that he has done almost nothing where his promises are concerned.

We now believe that whatever this man was telling Zambians he would do once elected into office, he knew that he was lying, he was cheating and fooling Zambians. The man knew that he would not do anything. He knew that he would deliver nothing, that he would do the opposite of what he said he would, once elected into power.

Here is a man who said he would reduce the cost of fertilizer of a 50 kilograms to K250 each. Has Hakainde done that? The answer is categorical no. The prices of mealie meal are now very high than during the period of Edgar Lungu.

Hakainde said he would reduce the cost of fuel, to a single digit. Has he done so? Of course not.

Hakainde said that there would be free education from grade one to university. Has that been done? It hasn’t. Hakainde went to an extent of saying once he becomes President, people who sell mealie meal to Congo won’t be stopped and arrested, but instead, they would be encouraged to export the commodity in order for them to earn money and bring dollars into the country. What is happening now, with regards to those selling mealie meal to Congo, is opposite of what Hakainde promised Zambians.

When Hakainde was in opposition, he spoke passionately against the harassment of business houses by government, on the premise that they were judged as having links with the opposition. Today, this government of Hakainde has impounded trucks belonging to Aliboo , which are transporting mealie meal to Eastern, for no good reason but on the pretext that this company is trying to smuggle mealie meal, yet, the truth is, Hakainde is punishing Aliboo because he believes it is close to the former ruling party. These are things which Hakainde spoke against while in opposition.

Look at how Hakainde has strangled the Auditor General’s office. This office was scheduled by now, to release its report, on the plunder, corruption of government. This report is nowhere to be seen. Why? Because Hakainde and his minions do not want Zambians to know about their corruption, their plunder of tax payers money which has been detailed in the Auditor General’s report.

Look at how Hakainde – who was very vocal on the Financial Intelligence Centre (FIC) reports – but now, very mute about it, now that it has listed K6 billion worth of illicit transactions under the UPND administration.

When you sum all lies of Hakainde, and also look at the state of affairs in Zambia where the economy is concerned, you cannot help but understand why the man is damn scare of Edgar Lungu. If Edgar was to come back into active politics, Hakainde would be finished. This he knows deep down his heart, that is why, whenever they see Edgar outside doing his personal things, they get jittery and start barking around. Many people have realized that in fact, there was nothing wrong with Edgar being president. Many people today have realized that Edgar was better than Hakainde. If Edgar decided to come back into active politics, he would hurt Hakainde badly. S