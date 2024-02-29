ECL HAS THE RIGHT TO GIVE CHECKS AND BALANCES LIKE ANY ZAMBIAN CITIZEN- Adora Alinedi Phiri

ECL HAS THE RIGHT TO GIVE CHECKS AND BALANCES LIKE ANY ZAMBIAN CITIZEN

Fellow women, stand up and speak out. A closed mouth is a closed destiny

In a democratic country like Zambia we see no reason why the sixth President Dr Edgar Chagwa Lungu should be silenced to talk when he sees something wrong.

The former President has the right to give checks and balances like any other citizen of this country. Zambia is a democratic country and we are not going to allow our country to become a one party state where dictatorial tendencies are growing evidently.

It is disheartening that instead of arresting the collapsing economy coupled with high cost of living where Zambians are struggling to survive and feed their families, arresting Edgar Chagwa Lungu, will not solve Zambia’s economic crisis but instead create anarchy in the country.

God spoke through his servants that leave the sixth Republican President alone. The moment you start pushing him left, right and center you will rejuvenate the old lion in him. So I understand everyone saw the clip and if some people think God is like man who can promise and not fulfil, then they will see the wrath of God.

Amos 3 vs 7, the bible says, “Surely God does nothing without revealing to his servant the prophet.”

So if they choose to ignore God’s directives and do whatever pleases man, then it’s the choice they have made and they should wait for the outcome of their choice come 2026. Simple

Adora Alinedi Phiri