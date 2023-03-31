ECL WOULD NEVER MINCE HIS WORDS ON LGBTQ – GREYFORD MONDE

…as he casts doubts on the intended purpose of the Summit for Democracy

Lusaka, Friday, March 31, 2023 ( Smart Eagles)

It cannot be a Summit for Democracy if former President Edgar Chagwa Lungu does not attend, Patriotic Front Presidential Candidate Greyford Monde has said.

Speaking on DC TALK RADIO political Spectrum, Hon Monde said one cannot subtract from what former leader Edgar Lungu has done for the country.

He has cited the smooth transition of power in 2021 as one of the many instances the former President Showed that he is Democratic.

“We have always been a beacon of Democracy, there was no America to tell ECL give up power . We are generally Democratic, we believe in our own rules This is not about what we are doing as country. The US Vice President will be a key guest on the democracy session. If she is coming here in that regard I would have loved that she insisted the opposition to be a part of this democracy summit she is talking about,” he said.

And Hon Monde said If the agenda for the Summit was democracy, Zambian people and various stakeholders would have been in the know of what is happening from the onset.

He said what is likely be on cards be LGBTQ which will come in form of Human Rights.

Hon Monde said the country now waits to see what the current President will say about LGBTQ because his predecessor would never mince his words on such a topic.

“As of yesterday MPs were in the dark until last night in which the programme was being published,” he said.

Hon Monde who is also a former cabinet Minister said American morals would never be Zambian morals

“The Americans can never lie to us now. We have our independence and we want to run our country the way we want. When they give they want to attach conditions, then we compare whom are our friends the East or the West. The CHINESE will not dictate your way of life. Such conditions is what we are refusing through the Constitution,” he said.