Econet Wireless Zimbabwe Hit by ‘Data Breach’ as Hacker Threatens to Sell Customer Database

Econet Wireless Zimbabwe, one of the country’s leading telecommunications providers, has reportedly fallen victim to a significant data breach.

A threat actor claims to be selling a database containing the personal information of 852,791 Econet customers.

The leaked data allegedly includes full names, email addresses, physical addresses, Twitter handles, mobile numbers, and potentially more sensitive information.

This breach, if confirmed, could have far-reaching consequences for both the company and its customers.

Details of the Alleged Breach

The threat actor announced the breach on a popular hacking forum, BreachForums, claiming to have access to Econet’s customer database.

A screenshot of the threat message was shared by FalconFeeds.io, a reputable cybersecurity alert service, on X (formerly Twitter). The message reads:

“Hello BreachForums Community, Today, I am selling the database econet.co.zw Breach. Data breach: 13/1/2025. Data contains: 852,791 customer [records].”

The hacker did not specify how the data was obtained or whether it includes financial information.

However, the inclusion of personal details such as email addresses, phone numbers, and physical addresses raises serious concerns about potential identity theft, phishing attacks, and other forms of cybercrime.

Econet’s Silence Fuels Uncertainty

At the time of writing, Econet Wireless Zimbabwe has not released an official statement regarding the alleged breach.

Social media users are urging Econet to act swiftly to verify the claims, secure its systems, and communicate transparently with affected customers.

Social Media Erupts with Reactions

News of the alleged breach has sparked a flurry of reactions on social media, with many customers expressing concern over the safety of their personal information.

Here are some of the reactions;

@PhilChard:

This is scary. Most Zim banks still send login OTPs via text and their apps don’t allow for 2 Factor authentication.

@dingiilizwe;

Eh! This is surprising and terrifying because Econet is the largest service provider and financial institutions haven’t evolved from OTPs

Even then, I doubt this data will be worth an awful lot to the hackers

But I wouldn’t be surprised if Econet just ignored all this lol 😂

@MunhengaWenungu;

This is deeply concerning

@kwirirayi;

This can’t be good