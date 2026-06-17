Economy broke down, Hichilema worked hard to rebuild it, says Nevers Mumba

Economy broke down, Hichilema worked hard to rebuild it, says Nevers

NEW Nation Party president and UPND Alliance partner president Nevers Mumba says the ruling alliance has a strong record to present to Zambians, arguing that the government inherited an economy that had been severely damaged and has worked steadily to restore it.

Speaking in a video shared on his Facebook page, Pastor Mumba says opposition parties often find it easier to campaign because they can make promises without having to account for a governing record.

Mumba, who is not contesting any position in the August elections, says his commitment to Zambia’s development remains unchanged despite being outside public office.

“I have been called to my country since I was 17 years old. I have carried the vision that Zambia shall be saved. Whether I am in political office or outside political office, my heart throbs for a better Zambia,” says Mumba.

He states that the UPND Alliance’s campaign should be anchored on what he described as tangible achievements made since assuming office.

“The UPND Alliance has got an amazing story to sell to the Zambian people. Having been in government before under the MMD, I know how difficult it is to campaign on a record.

“It is usually easier for those in the opposition because they do not have to prove anything. They can simply make promises that appeal to people who are facing challenges at the moment,” he says.

Pastor Mumba argues that some opposition promises are aimed at winning votes and may not necessarily reflect a commitment to implementation.

He further claims that the UPND government inherited an economy that was struggling with debt obligations, a weakening currency, declining foreign reserves and high inflation.

“We noticed that it was an economy that had ruptured. This government, under President Hakainde Hichilema, has worked so hard to rebuild the economy, brick by brick and step by step,” he says.

According to Pastor Mumba, Zambia’s standing on the international stage has improved, making the country a more attractive destination for investment and business.

“As we look back now, Zambia has become a country that many nations would like to do business with. We have a great story to tell, and all that remains is to tell it to the Zambian people,” he says.

Mumba, however, urges members of the UPND Alliance to uphold democratic principles during the campaign period, saying there was no need to obstruct opponents from freely campaigning.

“We do not need to create a situation where we seem to step on someone’s democratic rights to campaign. We have a great story to tell. Let us not be violent. Let us not stand in the way of anybody who wants to campaign or express themselves,” he says.

He adds that the alliance’s focus should be on reminding citizens of the country’s economic challenges prior to 2021 while presenting its record of governance to voters ahead of the August polls.

©️ TV Yatu | David Kashiki |