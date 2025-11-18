Ecuadoran voters have rejected a proposal to allow the return of United States military

Ecuadoran voters have overwhelmingly rejected a proposal to allow the return of United States military bases to the country, delivering a major political setback to President Daniel Noboa. With around 75 percent of ballots counted, about 60 percent voted against lifting the longstanding ban on foreign military bases.

The outcome blocks any possibility of the US military returning to the Manta airbase on the Pacific coast, which previously served as a key hub for Washington’s anti-drug operations. The vote also represents a serious defeat for Noboa, who has aligned closely with US President Donald Trump and pushed for deeper security cooperation amid escalating cartel violence.

The referendum was held as the United States continued controversial airstrikes on alleged drug-smuggling vessels in the Caribbean and Pacific, a policy Noboa has endorsed. Nearly 14 million Ecuadorans were eligible to vote on overturning the 2008 ban, along with three additional proposals concerning public funding for political parties, reducing the number of lawmakers, and creating an elected body to draft a new constitution. Early tallies showed all measures being rejected.

“We respect the will of the Ecuadoran people,” Noboa said, conceding defeat. The president had hoped a new constitution would expand his powers to confront rising crime, overhaul the judiciary and pursue economic reforms.

The result is unexpected, as polls had suggested Noboa would win on all four questions. Although recently re-elected and still popular, the vote signals growing frustration as the country struggles with unprecedented levels of violence linked to drug trafficking gangs. In the first half of the year, Ecuador recorded 4,619 murders, the highest in recent history.

As voting began, Noboa announced the arrest of “Pipo,” the fugitive leader of the Los Lobos cartel, who had allegedly faked his death and fled to Europe. Despite high-profile security crackdowns, including military deployments and major prison raids, many citizens remain skeptical of Noboa’s approach.

The referendum defeat reflects mounting concerns over security, sovereignty and fears that Noboa’s constitutional plans could centralize power. While supporters argue the country needs stronger tools to combat crime, critics say the president has overreached and failed to offer clear explanations of his proposed