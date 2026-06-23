ECZ CRITICIZED OVER LACK OF SPONSORSHIP FOR POLITICAL PARTIES TO WITNESS PRINTING OF BALLOT PAPERS IN DUBAI





By Joseph Kaputula & Justina Matandiko



Tonse Alliance Presidential Spokesperson George Chisanga says the Electoral Commission of Zambia-ECZ-‘s decision not to sponsor political parties to observe the printing of ballot papers in Dubai will disadvantage parties with limited resources and reduce the number of observers.





The ECZ yesterday announced that participating political parties will be required to sponsor themselves to observe the printing of ballot papers in Dubai ahead of the August 13 elections.





Reacting to the development in an interview with Phoenix News, Mr. Chisanga said that while the Tonse Alliance has the capacity to sponsor its observers, a good number of political parties will not manage





Mr. Chisanga said the ECZ should have learnt from 2021, when a similar decision was made and only a few political parties monitored the printing process, a situation he says erodes the essence of transparency.





Meanwhile, veteran politician Akashambatwa Mbikusita-Lewanika has accused the ECZ of undermining confidence in the electoral process following its decision.





Mr. Lewanika has told Phoenix News that the move raises serious concerns about transparency and fairness, arguing that other political parties may be disadvantaged due to lack of financial resources to send representatives.





He said the commission’s position further fuels perceptions that the electoral playing field is not levelled, adding that an election management body should inspire confidence among all stakeholders rather than create barriers to participation.



PHOENIX NEWS