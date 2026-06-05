ECZ launches countrywide recruitment drive…HOW TO APPLY…

The Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) has launched a

countrywide recruitment drive as one of the key preparations

for the forthcoming general election set for 13 August 2026.

In a public notice, the Commission said it seeks to engage

89,370 suitably qualified Zambians to work as poll staff

countrywide during the 13th August, 2026 General Election.

📢 ELECTORAL COMMISSION OF ZAMBIA (ECZ) – POLL STAFF RECRUITMENT

2026

🏢 Organization: Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ)

📍 Location: Nationwide – All Districts in Zambia

📄 Position: Poll Staff

📅 Election Date: 13th August 2026

The Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) is inviting

applications from suitably qualified Zambians to work as Poll

Staff during the 2026 General Election.

🔹 Key Responsibilities

• Guide voters to their respective polling stations

• Verify voter identities in the register of voters

• Mark voters’ thumbs with indelible ink

• Issue ballot papers

• Direct voters on where to cast their ballots

• Ensure the safety and security of ballot boxes

• Assist in vote counting at the close of polls

• Perform any other election-related duties as assigned

🔹 Qualifications

• Grade 12 Certificate or equivalent with passes in English and

Mathematics

• Registered voter with a Green National Registration Card

(NRC)

• Conversant with the local language spoken in the district of

application

• Tertiary qualification will be an added advantage

🔹 Personal Attributes

• Non-partisan, honest, and of high integrity

• Good communication and interpersonal skills

• Ability to work with minimal supervision

• Self-motivated and able to work in a team

📌 Applications must be addressed to the District Electoral

Officer (Town Clerk/Council Secretary) in the applicant’s

district of residence and accompanied by:

🔹 Application Letter

🔹 Curriculum Vitae (CV)

🔹 Copies of Educational Certificates

🔹 Contact Number(s)

Closing Date: 23rd June 2026

The Electoral Commission of Zambia is an Equal Opportunity

Employer.

Meanwhile, ECZ Chairperson, Mwangala Zaloumis, SC, has

officially opened the District Human Resource Coordinators’

training ahead of the recruitment of election staff for the

2026 General Election.

In her address, the Chairperson emphasized that the role of

Human Resource personnel in elections cannot be overstated.

Every credible election begins with the recruitment of

competent, qualified, and professional electoral staff.

Before a voter casts a ballot, before a polling station opens,

and before election results are announced, there must be a

transparent and merit‑based recruitment process that identifies

individuals capable of carrying out electoral responsibilities

with integrity and impartiality.

She added that Gender Equality and Social Inclusion (GESI) is

not a stand‑alone initiative but an integral component of

effective electoral management and democratic governance.

Inclusive electoral institutions strengthen public confidence,

legitimacy, and trust in electoral processes. The importance of

ensuring that women, youth, persons with disabilities, and

other marginalized groups have equitable opportunities to

participate in electoral processes cannot be overemphasized.

The Commission remains committed to ensuring that its

recruitment processes reflect the diversity of the Zambian

people and provide equal opportunities for all eligible

citizens. I therefore encourage you to use this training to

strengthen your understanding of the Commission’s GESI Policy,

Guidelines, and Recruitment Procedures.

Zaloumis also acknowledged the support and partnership of the

International Foundation for Electoral Systems (IFES), which

has worked alongside the Commission for many years to

strengthen inclusive electoral processes and institutional

capacity.

The District Coordinators have come from across the country to

participate in this training.