ECZ SAYS POLITICAL PARTIES TO FUND OWN OBSERVERS FOR BALLOT PRINTING IN DUBAI



By Nelson Zulu



The Electoral Commission of Zambia-ECZ- has revealed that political parties will be required to sponsor themselves to observe the printing of ballot papers in Dubai ahead of the August 13, 2026 general election.





Speaking during an engagement meeting with the 14 presidential aspirants held this morning to establish a presidential campaign timetable, ECZ Chairperson Mwangala Zaloumis said the ballot printing exercise is scheduled to commence on June 30, 2026, and political parties wishing to monitor the process will have to meet their own travel and accommodation costs.





Ms. Zaloumis explained that the commission does not have sufficient resources to sponsor political parties to observe the ballot printing process.





Meanwhile, Ms. Zaloumis has clarified that the commission has not banned political campaigns, but is seeking to promote harmony through the development of a campaign timetable following recommendations from stakeholders.





She further clarified that the campaign timetable for parliamentary, mayoral or council chairperson and councilor candidates remains in force, adding that the proposed presidential campaign timetable is not intended to frustrate participants but to ensure orderly campaigns ahead of the elections.



PHOENIX NEWS