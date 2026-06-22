ECZ SAYS PRESIDENT HICHILEMA NOT BOUND BY PRESIDENTIAL CAMPAIGN TIMETABLE





By Nelson Zulu



The Electoral Commission of Zambia-ECZ- has disclosed that President Hakainde Hichilema will not be bound by the presidential campaign timetable that will be finalized, citing existing statutory provisions.





ECZ Chief Electoral Officer Brown Kasaro said all 14 presidential aspirants, either in person or through representatives, attended a consultative meeting with the Commission and agreed to the development of a timetable to guide presidential campaigns ahead of the August general elections.





He said the final schedule will be released today and will outline the provinces where each candidate will be expected to campaign at any given time.



PHOENIX NEWS