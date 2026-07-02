ECZ SAYS PRESIDENTIAL BALLOT PRINTING PROGRESSING WELL, DISMISSES CLAIMS OF EXTRA BALLOT PAPERS





By Victoria Kayeye Yambani



The Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) says the printing of presidential ballot papers for the 2026 General Election is progressing well, with approximately 4.7 million ballot papers printed so far. The processes of serial numbering and stitching the ballot papers into booklets have also commenced.





The Commission has dismissed allegations that it is printing extra ballot papers, explaining that all ballot papers are printed in serialized booklets of 50—a standard packaging method that has been used since 2006.





ECZ Vice Chairperson General Vincent Mukanda says the ballot papers are pre-allocated and packaged for each polling station, with any unused ballot papers in the final booklet fully accounted for and reconciled during and after polling.





He has further maintained that the Commission cannot disclose the security features embedded in the ballot papers, saying that revealing them would undermine the very purpose of those security measures and compromise the integrity of the electoral process.





The latest clarification comes after the Tonse Pamodzi Alliance earlier raised concerns over the ballot paper printing process, questioning the reported number of ballot papers being printed and calling on the Commission to disclose the security features incorporated into the ballot papers.





ECZ has since rejected those concerns, insisting that the printing process remains transparent, secure, and in line with long-established electoral procedures.



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