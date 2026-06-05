ECZ TELLS COURT IT RECEIVED CONCERNS OVER DOLIKA BANDA’S QUALIFICATIONS AFTER NOMINATION PROCESS

The Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) has informed the Constitutional Court that the Examinations Council of Zambia (ECZ) wrote to the Commission on May 21, 2026, stating that Socialist Party presidential running mate Dolika Banda does not possess a Grade 12 certificate or its equivalent and requesting that her nomination be invalidated.

However, the Commission says that by the time it received the communication, it had already concluded the nomination validation process and had consequently become functus officio regarding the nominations.

In its response to a petition before the Constitutional Court, the ECZ maintains that it complied with all legal requirements in processing the nominations of presidential candidates and their running mates.

The Commission states that Socialist Party presidential candidate Dr. Fred M’membe and his running mate, Ms. Banda, submitted Grade 12 certificates or equivalent qualifications that appeared to have been verified by the Examinations Council of Zambia, together with all other documents required by law.

Governance activist Isaac Mwanza has petitioned the Constitutional Court, seeking a declaration that Ms. Banda does not possess a Grade 12 certificate or its equivalent as required under Articles 100(1)(e), 110(2), and 266 of the Constitution.

Mr. Mwanza is further seeking a declaration that Ms. Banda’s nomination for the August 13, 2026 General Election is invalid.

He also argues that Dr. M’membe’s nomination should be declared invalid on the grounds that the presidential ticket is joint and inseparable under Article 110 of the Constitution.

Additionally, the petitioner is seeking an order under Article 52(6)(b) disqualifying both Dr. M’membe and Ms. Banda from participating in the presidential election scheduled for August 13, 2026.

According to the petition, the Cambridge OCR General Certificate of Secondary Education obtained by Ms. Banda in 1978 does not meet the constitutional requirement of a Grade 12 certificate or its equivalent.

Mr. Mwanza has cited the Electoral Commission of Zambia as the third respondent in the matter, while the Attorney General has been cited as the fourth respondent.

BCREDIT: Diamond TV