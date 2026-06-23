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ECZ Unveils 50-Day Presidential Campaign Timetable for 2026 General Election

The Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) has released the official 50 day presidential campaign timetable for the 2026 General Election, setting out a rotational schedule that will see the country’s 13 presidential candidates campaign across all ten provinces.

According to the timetable, the campaign period officially begins on Tuesday, June 23, 2026, and will run in ten phases, with each phase lasting five days. Every presidential candidate has been allocated a different province in each phase to avoid clashes and ensure equitable access to voters.

The schedule requires each candidate to visit every province once during the campaign period, with at least three provinces hosting more than one presidential candidate during each phase.

President Hakainde Hichilema of the United Party for National Development (UPND), contesting under the Zambia Wake-Up Party (ZAWAPA) entry on the timetable, will commence his campaign in Muchinga Province before proceeding to Northern, Luapula, Lusaka, Central, Copperbelt, North-Western, Western, Southern and finally Eastern Province.

The opposition candidates, including Fred M’membe of the Socialist Party, Brian Mundubile of the National Reconciliation Party for Unity and Prosperity (NRPUP), Chansa Given of the Movement for Economic Emancipation (MEE), and others, have also been assigned provinces on a rotational basis.

In guidelines accompanying the timetable, the ECZ directed candidates to:

Campaign in each province for only five days;

Inform District Electoral Officers and the Zambia Police Service at least 24 hours before holding meetings;

Select their preferred districts within allocated provinces; and

Vacate districts immediately after concluding their campaign activities.

The Commission said the arrangement is aimed at promoting order, fairness and the peaceful conduct of campaigns ahead of the August 13, 2026 General Election.

The release of the timetable marks the formal commencement of an intense nationwide campaign as presidential hopefuls begin traversing the country in pursuit of Zambia’s highest office.

Millennium TV Daily Nation Zambia