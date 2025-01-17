‘ED2030′ campaign is Zimbabweans’ idea, not MPs -Zanu-PF chief whip

The “ED2030” campaign is not an initiative driven by President Emmerson Mnangagwa or legislators, Zanu-PF chief whip Pupurai Togarepi has asserted.

In an interview with NewZimbabwe.com following the MPs’ visit to Mnangagwa’s farm at Precabe Farm last Sunday, Togarepi emphasized that the visit was not connected to extending Mnangagwa’s tenure beyond 2028.

About 34 opposition MPs attended the visit, with reports claiming they received US$5,000 each. This has sparked speculation that the visit was part of a strategy to push for Mnangagwa’s continued presidency. However, Togarepi dismissed such claims, asserting that the campaign originated from the people of Zimbabwe, not from party officials or MPs.

“His supporters brought the idea and you all remember that at the Zanu-PF conference in Bulawayo late last year, a resolution was made to the effect that the party members want their leader to continue at the helm of the country beyond 2028. This is not an agenda by the MPs who have come to this farm but by Zimbabweans themselves. This idea cannot be stopped by anyone or myself. It is coming from the people of Zimbabwe and MPs are representatives of the people in all 10 provinces,” Togarepi said.

Mnangagwa is currently serving his second and final term, which will conclude in 2028. Despite this, there are supporters advocating for his continued leadership. Mnangagwa, however, has repeatedly dismissed these calls, affirming that he will adhere to the constitution and step down when the time comes.

“This is not an agenda for MPs, but the people of Zimbabwe,” Togarepi added. “Who can stop what we have seen here? Look at the development that we see is what people want beyond 2028. The truth is that people may trouble themselves on this issue, debarking the wrong tree but the openness that we have witnessed here has made us wiser than before. We have realized that this criticism from the opposition is crucial for us the ruling party to do the right thing. We want that constructive criticism in order to build the nation.” – NewZimbabwe