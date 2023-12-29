EDGAR IS SUFFERING FROM DENIAL: UPND MUST NOT FORGET HOW HE BADLY WANT THEM DEAD ALONGSIDE THE 2.8 MILLION VOTERS

By Koswe Editors

You see! Shaka the Zulu even if he only had a animal skin for clothes, had a belief that your enemy can influence others to hate you and spread the hatred towards you hence coming up with the strategy dubbed: NEVER LEAVE YOUR ENEMY BEHIND.

Whether Zambians like it or not, and whether the 2.8 million voters who voted for Hakainde Hichilema in 2021 like it not, Edgar Lungu is their enemy and he takes them as such.

Edgar publicly announced that no Tonga would be President of Zambia and he singled out Hakainde Hichilema.

Even when Lungu was losing elections, he still said that he would hand over power to himself.

And so, if the UPND would think that this man has abandoned his bitterness alongside his thugs, they would not be doing themselves a favour.

Edgar Lungu as well documented corrupt thief deserves no sympathy, no empathy from anyone especially the UPND. This is the man who ruled this country by pangas and corruption and tribalism.

It is evident that Edgar is very glutinous going by his lies that he had resigned from active Politics and yet not and continued drawing government salaries against the law and when the law caught up against him, he again publicly said that he was back in politics and whether he was drunk or not, the next day he says he wants his government salary.

This man could be suffering from what in sexual relationships is called DENIAL. DENIAL is failing to accept that Faith Musonda is no longer your girlfriend bwana Edgar but you want to frustrate Faith Musonda including threatening her to a point where your wife also goes her family members she entrusted with 400, 000 dollars.