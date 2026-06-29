EDGAR LUNGU BURIAL COURT RULING A “LOSE-LOSE” FOR ZAMBIA AND THE FAMILY — DR. NEVERS MUMBA

ECL BURIAL COURT RULING A “LOSE-LOSE” FOR ZAMBIA AND THE FAMILY — DR. MUMBA



By: Thomas Mwale



Former Vice President Dr. Nevers Mumba has described the South African Supreme Court of Appeal judgment on the repatriation and burial of late former President Edgar Lungu as a “lose-lose” situation for both Zambia and the Lungu family.





Dr. Mumba says the ruling has deprived Zambians of an opportunity to bid farewell to the former Head of State in the manner traditionally accorded to former presidents.





He notes that all former Zambian presidents before Mr. Lungu were buried with dignity, respect and full military honours befitting the high office they once held.





The New Nation Party President says the Lungu family has also lost because the Sixth Republican President has been denied the opportunity to receive military honours during his burial.





Dr. Mumba further says some Zambians misunderstood President Hakainde Hichilema when, through Attorney General Mulilo Kabesha, he took the matter to court, explaining that it is the responsibility of a sitting Head of State to ensure former presidents are honoured appropriately.





He adds that President Hichilema should not feel embarrassed by the court’s verdict, stating that the President did his best in seeking a resolution to the matter.

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