EDGAR LUNGU MUST BE REMORSEFUL AND ASHAMED FORWHAT HE DID TO ZAMBIANS- UPND

PRESS STATEMENT

29 TH December 2023

MR EDGAR LUNGU MUST BE REMORSEFUL AND ASHAMED FOR

WHAT HE DID TO ZAMBIANS

Former President Edgar Lungu should not take pride in what he did to Zambians. If ever Mr. Lungu is sincere to himself, he should stop overrating himself as savior for the Zambian people. To the contrary he has a record that any normal person should be ashamed of talking about in public.

The resignation of Hon Kakubo is purely a matter of morality. Under Mr. Lungu it was unheard of for a cabinet Minister or any Government official resigning on his own. Yet, we had people who were stealing donations that were meant to save Zambians from Covid. This does not bother Mr. Lungu anymore because to him Zambians have forgotten about the lives that were lost due to evil leadership. And this is what he and his partners in crime are now celebrating.

Mr. Lungu is a very proud man to have seen our dear mothers being undressed in public. To him and his partners in crime, Zambians have forgotten and they would like to come back and undress more of our women in public.

To Mr. Lungu the number of those that were killed under his rule is nothing and so he would like to come back and re introduce Pangas. This is where Zambians should be very careful because next time it will be you. Those that were killed were as innocent as you are today. Mr. Lungu has never shown any remorse for those killings under his rule. Instead he and his partners in crime would like to come back and cause more mayhem.

Our economy is in bad shape because Mr. Lungu issued a decree to his partners in crime to loot national resources, through UBOMBA MWIBALA …. Mr. Lungu has never been ashamed of himself, to him that’s was best way to run the economy.

This is part of the legacy that he and his partners in crime are so proud of, such that when President HH is putting in his best to improve the damaged economy Mr. Lungu still feels he is the best. For once Mr. Lungu and his partners in crime must feel ashamed and remorseful and apologize to the Zambian people. It’s this kind of pride that sent Lucifer to hell.

Albert Malama

UPND – Acting Chairman for Mines