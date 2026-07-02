Edgar Lungu only had a RAV4 before he was deputy Minister; his reign was corrupt, says Wynter Kabimba

ECL only had a RAV4 before he was deputy Minister; his reign was corrupt, says Wynter

ECONOMIC Front —EF president Wynter Kabimba has alleged that former President president Edgar Lungu presided over a government characterised by rampant corruption and lawlessness, claiming the former Head of State and his family amassed unexplained wealth while he was in office.

Speaking when he featured on Diamond Live, Kabimba said there was overwhelming evidence of corruption during Lungu’s seven-year tenure, arguing that the issue was beyond debate.

“There was rampant corruption under Edgar Lungu’s reign which we can’t even debate,” Kabimba said.

Kabimba claimed he knew Lungu before both of them served in government, stating that when Lungu was first appointed deputy minister, he owned only a two-door Toyota RAV4.

“Even about his family, when ECL was appointed as deputy minister, I was there myself before I was even appointed myself. He had one car, a RAV4. A two-door, okay?” he said.

He further questioned how Lungu’s son, Dalitso Lungu, allegedly came to possess dozens of motor vehicles during the period his father was in office.

Kabimba referred to evidence that he said had been presented in court, alleging that Dalitso owned 70 motor vehicles.

He also cited a previous explanation allegedly given by Lungu that the vehicles were birthday gifts to his son.

“Let’s do a bit of arithmetic. A birthday comes once a year, ECL was in office for seven years, so if the 70 vehicles for Dalitso Lungu were given to him on his birthday, it means in seven years, he was giving him ten vehicles per year per birthday party,” Kabimba said.

Kabimba further accused the former president of fostering lawlessness during his administration, alleging that political party cadres assaulted police officers without facing consequences.

“ECL cultivated lawlessness, rampant lawlessness under his governance, and that’s how you could have party cadres beat up police officers on duty in broad daylight and two days later they have lunch at State House with ECL,” he alleged.

Lungu previously denied allegations of corruption against himself and his family.