EDGAR LUNGU TO CONTEST 2026 GENERAL ELECTIONS IF ZAMBIANS WANT HIM TO

By Chileshe Mwango

Former President Edgar Lungu says he will stand as a presidential candidate in the 2026 general elections should the general public insist that he continues from where he left.

Speaking when he attended a media briefing organized by opposition political parties in Lusaka this morning, Mr Lungu says at the moment, he cannot impose himself on the people as he believes in democracy.

Meanwhile, the former Head of State says the general public is worried that the current regime has failed to address Zambia’s economic challenges.

He says Zambians are fade up of the hardships they have endured due to the failure by its government to address the situation.

Meanwhile, 8 opposition political parties among them the Patriotic Front, Citizens First, New Heritage Party and the National Democratic Congress have accused government of having ignored calls by various stakeholders on the need to hold the national economic indaba.

In a speech read by United Liberal Party President Sakwiba Sikota, the opposition political parties say it would be important if the ruling party adhered to those calls as the country is presently experiencing a huge economic challenge which has seen many languishing in destitution.

PHOENIX NEWS