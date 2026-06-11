Edgar Lungu Wanted Me To Lead Tonse Alliance, But I Refused, Claims Citizens First President Harry Kalaba

Lungu wanted me to lead Tonse, I declined – Kalaba

By Shadreck Jere



CITIZENS First president Harry Kalaba claims that Edgar Lungu wanted him to lead the Tonse Alliance, but he declined.





Meanwhile, Kalaba has expressed happiness over President Hakainde Hichilema signing free education into law.





Speaking when he featured on last Monday’s episode of the News Diggers! Mind Your Business podcast, Kalaba, when asked….. https://diggers.news/local/2026/06/11/lungu-wanted-me-to-lead-tonse-i-declined-kalaba/ read more @Diggers.news ha